Video shows broad daylight theft of French bulldog from Long Island family's front lawn

A Long Island family is heartbroken over the apparent theft of their dog right off their front lawn.

They've spent hours calling vets, shelters and even fire departments, but no one has seen their four-legged friend.

Now, they're turning to the public for help.

Here's what happened to Zeus the French bulldog

Shawn Megira said he never imagined a call from home while on vacation that would bring such heartbreak. As his family was watching his French bulldog, Zeus, at their Woodmere home, someone did the unthinkable.

"It still doesn't feel real," Megira said. "At first, I didn't believe it. I thought they were trying to prank me."

Family members said Zeus got out through a back door on Sunday at around 2 p.m., and within minutes, he was gone. They at first thought he was just missing, but then they saw surveillance video that shows a man appearing to try to lure the dog before picking him up off the family's front lawn and carrying him into a Nissan Altima.

"It didn't seem like he was trying to save him," sister Marian Megira said. "I have called every animal shelter, vet, fire department, police. No one has seen anything."

"If I saw someone's dog, I will knock on the door and say, 'You have some dog over here,'" added mother Sofia Megira.

As the family spent hours hanging "missing dog" posters, Nassau County police said they have launched an investigation.

Zeus is only 3 years old, but the family says he has a severe heart condition that requires him to take medication every day.

French bulldogs high on thieves' wish lists, experts say

Shawn Megira's mom said she believes the dog may have been targeted.

"When people see this dog, they think about selling it," Sofia Megira said.

Experts say French bulldogs are among the most stolen breeds in the United States. A purebred from a breeder can cost between $1,500 and $8,000.

"If you want a dog, there are so many that need to be rescued. Go get one. Don't steal someone else's," said Lynn Fodale, president of Long Island Lost Dog Research and Rescue.

"It's an outrageous violation to go on to someone's property and take their family member off their property and disappear," volunteer Charmaine DeRosa added.

The family in pain issued a plea to the public to help bring Zeus home, including issuing a reward.

"I am just hoping for a miracle to happen," Shawn Megira said.