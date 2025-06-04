Theft of 2 French Bulldogs in Queens caught on video after wild attack

A wild chain of events ended with two French Bulldogs being stolen from a Queens apartment Saturday. Part of the incident was caught on camera.

Video shows victim being pulled into vehicle

Surveillance video released by the New York Police Department shows a man wearing a red hat get out of his car. He appears to be holding a gun in one hand, while using the other to shake another man's hand. He doesn't let go, instead pulling the other man into the back seat.

"I really thought I was being punked. I couldn't even believe it. I was in shock," the victim said.

The 27-year-old didn't want to be identified, but told CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis he was approached by the strangers Saturday afternoon while outside his apartment on Case Street in Elmhurst.

Surveillance video appears to show a man armed with a gun pull another man into the back seat of a vehicle in Queens on May 31, 2025. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"They asked me a question, if I had some weed, and I just went around the car, and that's when they came out with their guns drawn," the victim said. "Zip-tied me and they started extorting me ... They were smacking me with the guns."

He added, "They were looking at my bank account. They were trying to find any friends that had some sort of money."

The victim said they took the $800 in rent money he had in his backpack and his phone, allegedly using it to text his friend.

"Made it seem like it was me, like we were gonna hang out, and when he came downstairs, they tried to zip-tie him," the victim said.

Suspects caught on camera breaking into apartment

Police say that incident happened in Long Island City, near Crane Street.

The second victim said he managed to fight the attackers off, but they got his apartment keys.

Several hours later, while he wasn't home, he says, the attackers went into his apartment, allegedly taking clothing and his two French Bulldogs, Cookie Monster and Pinky. The break-in was also caught on camera.

A man says two suspects went into his apartment after stealing his keys, allegedly taking clothing and his two French Bulldogs. Photo provided

"My heart is aching. They're such good dogs," the second victim's cousin said.

The cousin is hoping the dogs are returned home safely.

"Honestly, it would mean the world. Again, those are my cousin's kids," the cousin said.

As police search for the suspects, friends are posting flyers, hoping it will help bring the cherished dogs home.

The first victim said he was eventually let go and went to the hospital to get checked out.