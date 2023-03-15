French bulldog remains New York City's most popular dog breed

NEW YORK -- When it comes to the top dog here in the Big Apple, it seems the French bulldog remains in the top spot.

This is the ninth consecutive year it took the American Kennel Club's rating for most popular dog breed.

The Frenchie is known for being adaptable to different living environments, making them a good fit for living in the city.

The other breeds to crack the top five are the poodle, golden retriever, bulldog, and German shepherd.

Data was pulled from all of New York's zip codes.