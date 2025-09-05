Gov. Kathy Hochul introduces Frankie Focus, new mascot touting school cell phone ban

As New York City public school students returned to class Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul had a surprise for them to help usher in the new statewide ban on cellphones during school hours: A new mascot.

Hochul appeared at MS 582 in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn and debuted Frankie Focus, a bright green, furry bespectacled mascot.

Frankie Focus waves to the crowd on Sept. 4, 2025. CBS News New York

"I want you all to have a fabulous year as we send a message all across the state that we are going to make sure that when we are in school, we are learning. We are no longer distracted. And I've got a friend here, one of my best friends who I want you to get to know, Frankie Focus. He's introduced here today for the very first time. He doesn't say a lot, he's kind of quiet - that's all right, that's all right - but he's very focused on learning in school, focused on the teachers, focused on making friends, and focused on doing a great job as a student here at MS 582," Hochul said.

Hochul touted the impact and importance of the bell to bell cellphone ban.

"I am so excited about this policy, because for too long students have sat in schools with their cellphone in their hand, distracted, looking at TikTok dance videos," Hochul said.

Frankie Focus, New York's new mascot emphasizing the importance of the bell-to-bell cell phone ban in schools. CBS News New York

How the ban is implemented varies from school to school. Some are using lockable pouches, while others are storing them in lockers, cubbies or elsewhere.

Officials say there are plans should a child need to be notified due to some sort of family emergency. Students will also be able to make emergency calls themselves, if necessary.

"We want to make sure that when a parent calls the school, someone picks up the phone, so make sure that we have all those communication systems in place," New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said last month.