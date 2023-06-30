Busy travel weekend begins across Tri-State Area ahead of Fourth of July holiday

NEW YORK -- Travel experts are expecting a record rush out of town this weekend, both by car and plane, ahead of the Fourth of July.

CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram was at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal A on Friday afternoon, where most flights seemed to be on time and travelers were in good spirits.

The TSA, however, is preparing for a flood of flyers during a week that already saw thousands of delays.

"It was pretty busy, a lot of traffic, and we are in rush hour now, so it was pretty busy," said Akeem Green, who was traveling to Orlando.

If you're driving, AAA says there will be more people on the roads this weekend, too, because of lower gas prices.

All in all, AAA predicts nearly 51 million Americans will travel this Fourth of July weekend.

"I don't know if it's a holiday weekend or just New York all the time. But, you know, New York is lots of people all the time. I love it," said Joyce Schenk, who was traveling to Florida.

If you're driving, give yourself some extra time, and if you're flying, check with your airline before leaving home.