Travis Konecny scores twice in Philadelphia's win over Rangers

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny scored a pair of goals, Ivan Fedotov made 22 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Friday.

Konecny slid a puck through the legs of Rangers' goalie Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway in the first period, to put Philadelphia up by two. He added an empty netter in the final minute.

Bobby Brink also scored for Philadelphia, who has registered at least one point in four straight games.

Vincent Trocheck scored for New York, which has lost five straight.

Shesterkin made 32 saves in the loss and kept the Rangers in the game despite most of the game being played in their defensive zone.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York hit rock bottom on their recent skid in the first period, not getting a shot on goal until 11:11 of the period and being outshot by the Flyers 15-4 and trailing 2-0. They have allowed nine goals in the first period in the last six games.

Flyers: Philadelphia has clawed its way back from a slow start to the season to climb above .500 for the first time since opening night. They've done it with a focus on consistent defense.

Key moment

With two minutes to play, Fedotov made a sprawling left pad save to stop Mika Zibanejad from a slam-dunk goal that would have tied it.

Key stat

18 - The number of points Konecny has registered for the Flyers in the last 12 games. He has seven goals and 11 assists and has registered at least one point in 11 of the 12 games.

Up next

The Rangers begin a five-game homestand against Montreal on Saturday, while Philadelphia travels to St. Louis.