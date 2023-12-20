Flooding shuts down Route 46 East for morning commute in Fairfield, New Jersey

Route 46 East flooded in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- Flooding shut down a major roadway Wednesday morning in Essex County, New Jersey.

Fairfield Police say Route 46 East will be closed for an unknown about of time, until the water levels drop.

Drivers entering town will be diverted off the highway just before Two Bridge Road and re-routed toward Route 80 East.

Drivers on Route 80 East will not be able to access Exit 47B, which leads to Route 46 East in Parsippany.

