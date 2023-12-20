Watch CBS News
Flooding shuts down Route 46 East for morning commute in Fairfield, New Jersey

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Route 46 East flooded in Fairfield, New Jersey
Route 46 East flooded in Fairfield, New Jersey 01:56

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- Flooding shut down a major roadway Wednesday morning in Essex County, New Jersey

Fairfield Police say Route 46 East will be closed for an unknown about of time, until the water levels drop.

Drivers entering town will be diverted off the highway just before Two Bridge Road and re-routed toward Route 80 East. 

Drivers on Route 80 East will not be able to access Exit 47B, which leads to Route 46 East in Parsippany. 

CBS New York's John Dias is headed to Fairfield and will have a live update from Mobile 2. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 5:02 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

