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People reported trapped after Brooklyn building collapse, FDNY says

By
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
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Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

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Crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Brooklyn, officials say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on Bedford Avenue between Newkirk and Flatbush avenues in Flatbush.

According to the FDNY, people are reported to be trapped.

The FDNY says a major technical rescue operation is ongoing.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and should expect traffic delays and road closures, officials say.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

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