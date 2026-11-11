People reported trapped after Brooklyn building collapse, FDNY says

Crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Brooklyn, officials say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on Bedford Avenue between Newkirk and Flatbush avenues in Flatbush.

According to the FDNY, people are reported to be trapped.

The FDNY says a major technical rescue operation is ongoing.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and should expect traffic delays and road closures, officials say.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.