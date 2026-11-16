Nearly one week after the deadly Flatbush building collapse killed eight people in Brooklyn, funeral and memorial services have begun for the victims.

The community is preparing for what will likely be an emotional week, as the investigation into the devastating collapse continues.

On Monday morning, the family and friends of Jose Luis Caguana, 26, gathered at St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church to say goodbye.

Caguana was a father to a 4-year-old, and his wife is nine months pregnant. He was one of two construction workers who died in the collapse.

Jose Luis Caguana was a 26-year-old father and husband who was killed in the collapse. CBS News New York

His sister, Maria Caguana, who spoke to CBS News New York in Spanish, said he was a good man and very humble. She said the family is shattered by the loss.

Over the weekend, another vigil was held at a local mosque. Loved ones remembered two cousins, Mamadou Bhoye N'Diaye and Mamadou Bhoye Barry, who lived in the building.

Mamadou Bhoye N'Diaye and Mamadou Bhoye Barry were cousins killed in the building collapse. Guinean Community of America - New York

Relatives said they both had big dreams about having careers in the United States.

"They lost their life while they're sleeping in their house," he said.

As impacted families continue to grieve, the community is coming together. Donations are pouring in to help those who lost everything.

Piles of food, clothing and toiletries for those displaced have been growing at multiple drop-off sites across the city.

Currently, an emergency clothing drive is underway at the Bridge Multicultural and Advocacy Project along Flatbush Avenue. The biggest need is winter clothing, toiletries and gift cards, organizers said.