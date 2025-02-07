Flaco the owl gets his own exhibit in NYC. Here's what fans will find on display.

Flaco the owl exhibit set to open at The New York Historical

Flaco the owl exhibit set to open at The New York Historical

Flaco the owl exhibit set to open at The New York Historical

NEW YORK -- New York City's beloved owl Flaco is getting his very own exhibit at The New York Historical, called "The Year of Flaco."

The exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 7 and runs through July 6. It features photographs and videos that documented Flaco's year-long travels and life across the city after escaping from the Central Park Zoo to live in the wild.

Flaco died in Feburary 2024 after flying into a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. His autopsy revealed he had rat poison and a virus found in pigeons in his system at the time.

Letters and drawings left at a memorial under Flaco's favorite tree will also be featured in the exhibit, along with a look at the dangers birds face in city settings.

"Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl captured the hearts of New Yorkers from the moment he escaped the Central Park Zoo until his death in February 2024. Many saw him as a symbol of freedom and, given the odds of survival stacked against him, as a true New Yorker embodying pluck and resilience," The New York Historical website reads. "The Year of Flaco looks back at the year the raptor took to Manhattan's skies, learned to hunt, and peered into apartment windows."

Tickets can be purchased online here or by phone at 212-485-9268, or walk-up tickets are also available. Admission is $24 for adults or $6 for kids five to 13 years old.

Flaco fans can even buy official merchandise, including T-shirts, books, tote bags and more.

The New York Historical is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it's located at 170 Central Park West and 77th Street on the Upper West Side.