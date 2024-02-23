Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped Central Park Zoo, dies after apparently flying into building, zoo says

NEW YORK -- Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who has been followed by bird watchers across Manhattan since escaping the Central Park Zoo last year, has died, the zoo said Friday.

He apparently collided with a building on West 89th Street, according to the zoo.

They say the Wild Bird Fund received reports of a downed owl at the building. When staff arrived, Flaco was unresponsive. He was declared dead shortly afterward and was taken to the Bronx Zoo for necropsy.

The 13-year-old owl escaped the Central Park Zoo on Feb. 2, 2023, after someone apparently cut the stainless steel mesh of his zoo exhibit. Zoo staff spent weeks trying to capture him, but he evaded all efforts and proved able to catch his own food.

In the year since his escape, he was frequently spotted in Central Park, the East Village and on the Upper West Side.

In a statement, the Central Park Zoo said:

"The vandal who damaged Flaco's exhibit jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death. We are still hopeful that the NYPD which is investigating the vandalism will ultimately make an arrest."

The zoo says they will provide further information after a necropsy and further testing is performed.