Eurasian eagle-owl Flaco remains on the loose after escaping Central Park Zoo

Owl escapes habitat at Central Park Zoo
Owl escapes habitat at Central Park Zoo

NEW YORK -- The owl that escaped the Central Park Zoo was still on the loose Saturday.

Flaco was spotted perched in a tree near the Hallett Nature Sanctuary.

The Eurasian eagle-owl escaped Thursday night after zoo officials say the mesh wire of his habitat was cut open.

Bird enthusiasts say he probably doesn't know how to fend for himself.

The zoo is now working to capture Flaco.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 10:44 PM

