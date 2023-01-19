First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain showers Thursday

Alert: Yellow Alert today for light to moderate rain that could slow down travel.

Advisories: Winter Weather Advisories for Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties from 10AM until 10PM for up to 1" of snow and up to .2" of ice.

CBS2

Forecast: Rain eases in from 8-10AM and will be light to moderate throughout the day. Temperature-wise, it will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 40s. The rain continues this evening with perhaps a pocket or two of heavier rain; the rain will wind down after 10/11PM with a leftover shower overnight. When all is said and done, .5 - 1.0" is expected.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with leftover iso'd to sct'd showers. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly sunny and colder with highs in the low 40s. Sunday starts dry, but rain is likely later in the afternoon and evening as our next system eases in. This system has the potential to bring addition rain and even some snow to parts of our area through Sunday night, so it will need to be monitored over the weekend.