Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday rain
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday rain 02:51

Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.

fa-yellow-alert-new-20.png
CBS2

Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. 

5pm.png
CBS2

As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2022-12-06t061725-684.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 6:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.