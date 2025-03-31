Monday is a First Alert Weather day due to the potential for heavy rain and wind

Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and lasting well into the evening.

Sunday night/early Monday forecast

From highs in the 80s on Saturday to just the 40s on Sunday, our rollercoaster temperature trend will continue throughout the upcoming week. During the overnight hours on Sunday, a few showers are possible, otherwise, mist, drizzle, and fog will be in place. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight, reaching the 50s by Monday morning.

CBS News New York

Along with rising temps, humidity level will start to increase as well. Fog could linger into Monday morning for a while, before a few breaks of sun in the afternoon that will help temperatures climb back to near summertime levels for portions of the region. A huge disparity in high temperatures is likely though, with areas to the east of the city getting stuck in the 50s, while west of the city, highs could flirt with 80 degrees.

Monday afternoon and evening forecast

As the warmth and humidity build, a strong cold front will be approaching from the west. The atmosphere will be primed for the development of strong-to-severe thunderstorms once it arrives, leading to a potentially volatile period from Monday afternoon into the evening.

CBS News New York

A few showers and isolated storms may develop between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., but the main peak of activity looks to transpire between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. During this timeframe, severe thunderstorms, capable of producing flooding rains and damaging winds are likely, especially west of the city. There is even a small chance of a tornado or two. After 10 p.m., the severe threat diminishes, and moderate rain will continue until around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are anticipated to range between 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Once the stormy weather moves out, dry and cooler weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another warmup comes by late week but will be accompanied with multiple chances of April showers.