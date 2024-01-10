First Alert Weather: Timing of New Jersey rivers cresting and flooding concerns

First Alert Weather: Potential for more heavy rain on Friday night

First Alert Weather: Potential for more heavy rain on Friday night

First Alert Weather: Potential for more heavy rain on Friday night

NEW YORK - River flooding is both ongoing and anticipated at a handful of locations across northern New Jersey.

CBS2

The concerns are great because of the volume of rainfall New Jersey has seen recently, including Tuesday night's deluge.

CBS2

Numerous rivers are expected to be at major flood stage.

CBS2

The Saddle River at Lodi is currently at major stage, having crested around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The forecast is for river levels to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.

CBS2

The Pompton River in Pompton Plains is currently at major stage, and is expected to crest Wednesday evening before falling below flood stage late Thursday night.

CBS2

The Passaic River at Little Falls is below flooding stage, but is expected to crest Thursday evening at major flood stage, with river levels remaining at major flood stage through Saturday.

CBS2

The Passaic River at Pine Brook is at minor flood stage, and will crest late Thursday night at major flood stage. River levels will remain at major flood stage through Saturday.

CBS2

Why do rivers reach flood stage at different times?

The Passaic River, as expected, will respond to Tuesday night's rainfall over the next several days, versus immediately, like its tributaries.

Tributaries, which are farther upstream, are the rivers that "empty" themselves into a larger river, which in this case is the Passaic River. And because the Passaic River is kind of the last stop within this particular river system, it's the last to absorb the overall impact of a rain event like the one that was observed Tuesday night.