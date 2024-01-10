Powerful storm floods riverside communities in Bergen County, New Jersey

OAKLAND, N.J. -- A powerful storm continues to cause flood concerns in Bergen County, New Jersey, particularly for communities along the Passaic River.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook and Tony Sadiku have live team coverage with the latest from Oakland and Lodi.

As Westbrook reports, the floodwaters have started to recede in Oakland after filling roads and driveways overnight.

The flooded area sits right between two bodies of water -- Crystal Lake to one side, and the Ramapo River on the other.

The Department of Public Works set up barricades to contain the floodwaters, which overflowed onto people's properties.

One resident out walking his dog told CBS New York his roof stated leaking under the heavy rainfall.

"It was about a-quarter-to-three and all of a sudden, I feel something dripping on my head. I'm like, oh no. Got out of bed, woke up the wife, turned the lights on, and I see water dripping out of my ceiling fan," Howard Mednikoff said. "I felt like Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz.' It was really bad. I don't know if something fell, I didn't hear a big clunk on my roof, so I don't know if a tree fell. It's too dark for me to see."

The Saddle River also breached its banks and flooded nearby Lodi. Sadiku reports seeing at least a foot of water on Main Street, where some cars appear to be stranded.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency for the storm that's expected to wrap up Wednesday. High winds will stick around throughout the day.

By early morning, PSE&G New Jersey reported more than 16,000 customers without power, and JCP&L had more than 36,000 outages.

Schools in Paramus, Ridgewood and Montclair will have a two-hour delayed opening Wednesday, and Paterson schools will be dismissed early.

As the sun comes up, residents are urged to watch for downed power lines and to avoid the floodwaters.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and coverage of the cleanup.