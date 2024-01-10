First Alert Weather: Red Alert goes into effect Friday with rain expected to add to swollen rivers, battered coastline

We will be quiet over the next two days before another storm passes the area. It won't be nearly as big as the last one and faster moving, but it will add insult to swollen local rivers and battered coastline.

We have decided to upgrade Friday night's rain to a Red Alert. Given the frequency of storms and vulnerability of our local flood zones, we feel this quick hitter qualifies as an elevated alert. It is, however, a smaller alert window.

Timing

CBS New York

9 p.m. Friday - 7 a.m. Saturday: Of course, this can be extended depending on the results.

A strong low will arrive after sunset Friday and clear most of the area pre-dawn Saturday. It is fairly uniform in strength and heading over the same areas that just got rocked with rain -- the northern New Jersey river basin. Winds are forecast to gust 35-45 mph, not near the 72 mph gust we saw in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Friday is mostly dry during the daytime hours. In fact, models are bringing rain in after 9 p.m. consistently.

Coastal Flooding

Coastal flooding is possible again across Long Island, especially at high tides Saturday morning.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Saturday. Widespread minor-to-moderate flooding with water rising 2-3 feet above ground is likely. Local dune wash and minor erosion is possible.

Temperature Drop

Saturday features unseasonably warm temperatures until the cold front passes. We will likely spike our high temp Saturday morning around 60.

By Sunday, we're stuck in the 30s. This sets the stage for a cold pattern.

We're currently eyeing another storm on Tuesday. This looks like snow. It's too early for numbers, and the track will likely shift as the storm has not come on the West Coast yet.