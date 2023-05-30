First Alert Weather: Temperatures back in the 70s, set to soar later this week

Advisories: High rip current risk along NY (south shore) and NJ beaches.

Forecast: Today will be sunny (hazy), breezy and cooler with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be cool again with temps dipping into the 50s and 40s.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 80s. As for Friday, temperatures spike with highs well into the 80s... 90s inland.