First Alert Weather: Sunny with highs in mid-to-upper 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Nice start to the work week
First Alert Weather: Nice start to the work week 02:43

Forecast: Today will be sunny and slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will remain clear and quiet with temps falling into the 50s... 40s inland. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: A cooler air mass will settle in the second half of the work week with highs only in the 60s... below normal for a change.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:48 AM

