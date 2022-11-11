Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain from remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole

By CBS New York Team

First Alert Weather: Nicole's remnants bring rain
First Alert Weather: Nicole's remnants bring rain 03:11

Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.
Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition to this, a severe thunderstorm is possible with the best chance this evening into the overnight hours S&W. 

Peak winds tonight will range from about 35 mph in the city to about 50 mph S&E. As for tomorrow, we'll see showers early in the morning followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs around 70. In fact, several record highs are in jeopardy, though we will unlikely see a record in Central Park.

Looking Ahead: A sprinkle/shower is possible early Sunday morning, otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 50... about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the upper 40s.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

