First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/8 Sunday morning forecast

For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. This will lead to a seasonably cold night, with the city seeing a low of 30, while the suburbs will plunge into the 20s. It will be the first night of 2023 in which most areas drop below freezing. A testament to how mild it's been of late.

CBS2

Sunday starts off sunny, but like Saturday, will eventually become mostly cloudy. Our high will be 42. The clouds will be linked to a minor storm system that is poised to move through the region from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

CBS2

This system does not have much moisture to work with, and thus precip totals will be light. In terms of precip type, it looks like a rain/snow mix for most, with all snow for locations north of the city.

CBS2

Snowfall totals look to range from a coating to an inch at best, with slightly higher totals to the north and west. Sunday's night low will be 33.