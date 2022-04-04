First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/4 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. We'll see a few more clouds tonight with perhaps a stray shower out there, otherwise it will remain dry.

As for tomorrow, clouds thicken with a chance of a little PM rain, especially late the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s once again.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday starts off damp with leftover rain/drizzle in the AM, but it looks like things dry out in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 50s.

As for Thursday, rain is likely, so it may very well be wet for the Yankees home opener.