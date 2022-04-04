Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/4 Monday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Dry day 02:45

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. We'll see a few more clouds tonight with perhaps a stray shower out there, otherwise it will remain dry. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, clouds thicken with a chance of a little PM rain, especially late the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s once again.

jl-bar-graph-precipitation-chances-2.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday starts off damp with leftover rain/drizzle in the AM, but it looks like things dry out in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 50s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As for Thursday, rain is likely, so it may very well be wet for the Yankees home opener.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 4, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.