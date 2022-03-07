First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/7 Monday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm (around 70) and blustery with showers/t'storms late in the day. The strongest storms will be just west of the city and have the potential to produce downpours and locally damaging winds that could take down tree limbs or even whole trees.

CBS2

The storms will exit late in the evening with clearing expected the remainder of the night. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

CBS2

Looking ahead: On Wednesday there's a chance of rain, even a little snow for parts of the area. Projected snowfall amounts look generally light (<1"), but we'll have to see if the trend continues.

CBS2

As for Thursday, it will be partly sunny and milder with highs closer to 50.