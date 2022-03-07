Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/7 Monday morning forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Warm but wet 03:05

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably warm (around 70) and blustery with showers/t'storms late in the day. The strongest storms will be just west of the city and have the potential to produce downpours and locally damaging winds that could take down tree limbs or even whole trees. 

skycast-temp-trend-2.png
CBS2

The storms will exit late in the evening with clearing expected the remainder of the night. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

jl-severe-1.png
CBS2

Looking ahead: On Wednesday there's a chance of rain, even a little snow for parts of the area. Projected snowfall amounts look generally light (<1"), but we'll have to see if the trend continues. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As for Thursday, it will be partly sunny and milder with highs closer to 50.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 7, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

