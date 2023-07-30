First Alert Forecast: Bright, warm and comfortable Sunday!

Sunday will be bright, warm, and very comfortable with highs in the low 80s. After sweating it out for several days, relief is finally here!

CBS New York

Last evening's cold front ushered in a drier and cooler air mass behind it, which doesn't get much better for summer around here. In fact, this looks to continue for much of the week.

CBS New York

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just a very spotty shower risk. Otherwise, our next risk of any storms holds off until late Thursday and Friday.

CBS New York

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!