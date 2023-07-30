Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Bright, warm and comfortable Sunday!

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 7/30/23
First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 7/30/23

Sunday will be bright, warm, and very comfortable with highs in the low 80s. After sweating it out for several days, relief is finally here! 

Last evening's cold front ushered in a drier and cooler air mass behind it, which doesn't get much better for summer around here. In fact, this looks to continue for much of the week.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just a very spotty shower risk. Otherwise, our next risk of any storms holds off until late Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:16 AM

