First Alert Forecast: Cold and brisk, bundle up!

Happy weekend! Did you catch any snow showers this morning? They were out there, but nothing of concern ... perhaps a dusting on the car hood or grass, that's about it.

Other than some flurries, expect clouds to rule today with much cooler (but seasonable) temps in the mid to upper 30s.

With a brisk north wind gusting to 30 mph at times, wind chills will hang in the 20s this afternoon. Bundle up!

Mostly cloudy skies early on will give way to some clearing overnight. Lows will be in the 20s, feeling more like the teens.

Sunday will be the brighter half of the weekend for most, including New York City. One exception may be the east end of Long Island, where they're closer to an offshore storm and could get some passing rain/snow showers at times.

Highs will be in the low 40s.

Early Monday morning may bring another quick round of light snow showers to the east end. Everyone else will start off with lots of sunshine, and it stays nice for the MLK holiday.

Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Our next chance of showers comes in Tuesday afternoon.