First Alert Forecast: Rainy, breezy and mild Saturday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

We're off to a rainy, breezy and mild weekend as a round of rain continues to push through ahead of a cold front. Nothing major, just a lousy weather day for any outdoor plans.

Heading into early afternoon, the steadiest activity will be moving off the coast. Temps will stay on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

As the actual front swings through, one more brief line of showers will sweep across during the late afternoon and early evening before the entire region is void of any rain by 7 or 8 p.m.

A breezy southwest wind with gusts of 30-40 mph at times will quickly shift to the northwest behind the front, ushering in colder air tonight.

Waking up Sunday morning, wind chills will only be in the 20s for much of the area. Sunday itself will be much brighter to close out the weekend, but afternoon highs will run 10-15 degrees colder with highs in the mid 40s.

After today, our next rain chance rolls in on Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

First published on December 3, 2022 / 10:59 AM

