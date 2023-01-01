First Alert Forecast: Breezy and mild New Year's Day, temps above normal

Happy New Year, everyone! Luckily, the rain cooperated a bit last night with the steadiest exiting just in time for the ball drop.

Preliminary data shows it was the third warmest on record with a temperature of 54 degrees at midnight.

For New Year's Day, skies will be much brighter as we dry out with mild breeze. Temps remain above normal with highs once again in the mid 50s.

Tonight will be a touch colder with lows back into the 40s for New York City and 30s in the suburbs. Not bad for January.

Monday looks like another quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next rain chance is on Tuesday, but temps continue to run mild. We could even be talking record warmth by midweek with temps in the 60s.

It turns colder again by week's end.

Here's to a happy, healthy 2023!