First Alert Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny, above average temperatures continue

After a mostly cloudy and blustery Friday, Saturday will feature a bit more sun and less wind. Our above average temperature trend will continue, as we see a high of 42 degrees.

CBS2

For tonight, partly cloudy skies will prevail, and winds will remain light. The city will see a low of 34, while the suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 20s.

CBS2

Sunday will begin with mostly clear skies, which will quickly transition to mostly cloudy. Rain envelopes the region by 4 pm. The rain could be heavy at times, with up to an inch possible.

CBS2

While it will be a rain event for most, areas to the north and west will see a wintry mix at times, with some snow accumulation possible, especially in Sullivan County, where up to 3 inches may fall. Our high will be 44.