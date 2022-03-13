Firefighters battle 4-alarm multi-home blaze in Elizabeth, N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Firefighters battled a multi-home fire in New Jersey on Sunday.

Thick smoke filled the air, as the four-alarm blaze raged.

It started at around 3:30 p.m. at 160 Smith St. Firefighters say when they arrived one house was on fire, but it quickly spread to at least three other homes.

People trying to get around faced thick smoke and detours.

So far, no injuries have been reported and there is no word on how the fire started.