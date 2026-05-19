Fire deaths in NYC up more than 60% compared to last year, data shows

Fire deaths in New York City are up more than 60% compared to this time last year, data shows.

Forty-six people have died in fires so far this year, according to FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Daniel Flynn.

"It's very concerning," he said.

The numbers are about on par with 2022 and 2023, when e-bike battery fires ripped through buildings across the city. At this time in 2022, there were 47 fire deaths, and in 2023, there were 48.

Fire deaths started to decrease in 2024, with 32 at this time that year. They dropped even lower in 2025.

"This time last year, we were at 28," Flynn said.

Now, the numbers are climbing again, and Flynn says nearly a quarter of this year's deaths were from fires set intentionally.

"This year, as I mentioned, we did have 12 fire fatalities that are related to incendiary fires," he said. "All of last year, we only had three, so a few incidents is all it takes really to spike our numbers, unfortunately ... We work with the NYPD to investigate those, and we have made several arrests."

Investigators believe a fire that killed three children in the Bronx this month spread quickly because people in the building left doors open. They also believe open doors fueled a deadly fire in Inwood earlier this month and a deadly April fire in the Bronx.

Now the FDNY is spreading the word that keeping hallway doors closed can save lives.

Flynn said New Yorkers should test out an escape plan in the event of a fire and make sure they know how to get out to their fire escape because you don't want to be trying it for the first time when your home is on fire.