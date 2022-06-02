Fifth presumed monkeypox case identified in New York City

NEW YORK - New York City health officials have identified a fifth presumptive case of the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox is most commonly found in Africa and spread through skin-to-skin contact. The CDC says cases elsewhere are usually linked to international travel or imported animals.

An additional person has tested positive for orthopoxvirus in NYC, which is presumed to be monkeypox. To date, five cases have been identified. Monkeypox is rare in New York City but we can prevent the spread. Learn more about prevention and symptoms: https://t.co/hR9Yuw1w2G — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 2, 2022

The World Health Organization Wednesday said in the last few days, globally, cases jumped from a little more than 250 to 550. It presumes many cases are spreading undetected.

"The fact that this virus has appeared in Europe in a large number of cases, and increasing number of cases, is clearly a cause for concern, and it does suggest there may have been undetected transmission for a while," said Dr. Rosmund Lewis of the World Health Organization.

Dr. Bruce Y. Lee with the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health says the CDC does have vaccines for people who may have been exposed. The virus was first found in humans in the 1970s.

"It's not the same thing as a coronavirus. This requires close contact to spread, so it's not as contagious," he said. "The reason why specifically for monkeypox there haven't been recommendations for mask requirements because this virus doesn't tend to aerosolize."

The World Health Organization says since cases began rising in May, no one has died.

New Yorkers who believe they're experiencing monkeypox symptoms and do not have a primary care physician can call 844-NYC-4NYC.