FIFA Club World Cup ticket prices slashed for semifinal at MetLife Stadium

What to know about the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium

FIFA slashed standard ticket prices for the Club World Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40, down from $473.90 earlier in the past week.

FIFA has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament.

Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium start at $199.60. The championship will be played there on July 13.

FIFA previously dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe scores his team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Germany's Borussia Dortmund at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 5, 2025. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The dramatic drop in prices was first reported by The Athletic.

Many matches during the tournament have had sparse crowds. Real Madrid has been an exception, drawing at least 60,000 for all five of its matches, including 76,611 for its quarterfinal win Saturday over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium is also slated to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

