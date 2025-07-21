Fordham's WFUV is among hundreds of radio and TV stations to feel the pinch of federal funding cuts

Public radio and television stations across the country are bracing for major cuts after Republicans in Congress passed legislation that will strip more than $1 billion in federal funding.

CBS News New York went to a station in the Bronx on Monday to see how the cuts will be felt there.

WFUV to lose more than $500,000 per year

Alisa Ali has been hosting a radio show at WFUV on the campus of Fordham University for 20 years, playing classics and shining a light on up-and-comers.

"We're going to give artists who may not be heard on other outlets a chance to gain an audience," Ali said.

The National Public Radio-member station also helps train the next generation of journalists, like student Lainey Nguyen.

"It's incredibly valuable to be here and learn how to pitch stories, learn how to edit audio on industry-standard equipment," Nguyen said.

The dual missions of music discovery and education are at risk at around 1,500 local public radio and TV stations. WFUV, for one, will lose more than $500,000 a year in federal funding.

General manager Chuck Singleton said that will mean, "less public service, less music discovery, fewer live studio sessions with artists."

"The federal government will no longer subsidize this trash"

President Trump called for the cuts, saying public media's news programming was biased against him and fellow Republicans. In a statement, the White House's Office of Management and Budget said, "The federal government will no longer subsidize this trash."

Stations like WFUV are turning to listeners to try and make up for those cuts.

"Hopefully our community will step up and realize that this is important and it is worth saving," Ali said.

From the boroughs to back roads, public radio is not ready to go silent just yet.