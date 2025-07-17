Senate approves $9 billion in cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funding

Washington — The Senate passed President Trump's request to rescind $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funding early Thursday, culminating an hours-long "vote-a-rama" and sending it back to the House ahead of a Friday deadline.

In a 51-48 vote, Republicans Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, joined Democrats in opposing the package.

Vice President JD Vance, who cast two tie-breaking votes Tuesday for the measure to clear procedural hurdles, was not needed for final passage. Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota was hospitalized and missed the vote.

Both chambers need to approve the request before it expires at the end of the week, or the funds will have to be spent as lawmakers previously intended.

The House approved the original $9.4 billion rescissions request last month, but it faced pushback in the Senate, where some Republicans opposed slashing global health assistance and funding for local radio and television stations.

The Senate began the lengthy vote series Wednesday afternoon, rejecting dozens of amendments on retaining international aid and sparing public broadcasting from cuts.

The Senate's version targets roughly $8 billion for foreign assistance programs, including the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. The package also includes about $1 billion in cuts for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which supports public radio and television stations, including NPR and PBS.

Senate Republicans met with Mr. Trump's budget director, Russell Vought, on Tuesday as GOP leaders worked to get holdouts on board ahead of the procedural votes later in the day. Vought left the meeting saying there would be a substitute amendment that would eliminate $400 million in cuts to an AIDS prevention program, one of Collins' main concerns.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said he hoped the House would accept the "small modification."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, walks from the Senate floor to his office at the Capitol on July 16, 2025. ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

When asked about the $400 million change, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told reporters "we wanted them to pass it unaltered like we did."

"We need to claw back funding, and we'll do as much as we're able," Johnson added.

But the change did not satisfy Collins and Murkowski.

The holdouts said the administration's request lacks details about how the cuts will be implemented.

"To carry out our Constitutional responsibility, we should know exactly what programs are affected and the consequences of rescissions," Collins said in a statement Tuesday.

In a floor speech ahead of the procedural votes, Murkowski also said Congress should not give up its budget oversight.

"I don't want us to go from one reconciliation bill to a rescissions package to another rescissions package to a reconciliation package to a continuing resolution," she said. "We're lawmakers. We should be legislating. What we're getting now is a direction from the White House and being told, 'This is the priority, we want you to execute on it, we'll be back with you with another round.' I don't accept that."

Cuts to local radio and television stations, especially in rural areas where they are critical for communicating emergency messages, were another point of contention in the Senate. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, of South Dakota, who had concerns about the cuts, said funding would be reallocated from climate funds to keep stations in tribal areas operating "without interruption."

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, who voted for the package, said he expected that Congress would have to try later to fix some of the cuts once their impacts are determined.

"I suspect we're going to find out there are some things that we're going to regret," he said Wednesday on the Senate floor. "I suspect that when we do we'll have to come back and fix it, similar to what I'm trying to do with the bill I voted against a couple of weeks ago — the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill, that I think we're going to have to go back and work on."