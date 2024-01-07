FDNY holds plaque dedication for William "Billy" Moon, killed during training exercise in 2022

NEW YORK -- The FDNY on Sunday honored a fallen firefighter who died during a training accident over a year ago.

A plaque dedication ceremony was held at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn for William "Billy" Moon.

The 47-year-old died following a serious head injury he received during training at his firehouse on Dec. 12, 2022.

He lived in Islip and was a 21-year veteran of the department.

"The FDNY always says 'never forget,' and if this past year has taught me, they'll truly never forget Billy and the legacy he leaves behind," said Moon's widow, Kristina. "Let's remember a man who was brazen, opinionated, but always on a mission."

Firefighter Moon's family donated his organs, which saved the lives of five people, including two retired FDNY firefighters.