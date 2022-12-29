Funeral today for FDNY Firefighter William Moon, who was critically hurt preparing for drill at Brooklyn firehouse

Funeral today for FDNY Firefighter William Moon, who was critically hurt preparing for drill at Brooklyn firehouseget the free app
NEW YORK -- A funeral will be held Thursday for FDNY Firefighter William Moon.
Officials said the 47-year-old was critically hurt while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12.
Before his death, his family decide to donate his organs. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Moon's funeral begins at 11 a.m. in Bay Shore.
Long Island community mourns Firefighter Moon
Firefighters came from far and wide Wednesday to honor the hero who selflessly helped others, even after his death.
The doleful day was marked with teary-eyed visitors who walked into the funeral home. Purple ribbon adorns the streets and poles, and a massive American flag proudly hangs from fire ladders along Montauk Highway.
At 19 years old, Moon started as a volunteer firefighter on Long Island. He then joined Ladder Company 133 in Queens and was training at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn when he suffered a head injury.
Moon is a 21-year veteran of the FDNY and also volunteered at the department in his hometown.
The man who dedicated his life to saving others leaves behind a wife, two children and a whole community of people whose lives were touched by his bravery.
