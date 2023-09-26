FDNY graduates nearly 150 probationary EMTs in Brooklyn ceremony

NEW YORK -- Nearly 150 emergency medical technicians with the New York City Fire Department graduated Tuesday.

The probationary EMTs took their oath during a ceremony in Starrett City, Brooklyn.

The FDNY said the EMTs went through 18 weeks of training for CPR, medical and trauma assessment, fractures and emergency childbirth.

The 148 new grads include six veterans of the U.S. armed forces and four children of FDNY members who lost their lives in the line of duty or to 9/11-related illnesses.