Wake held Friday for fallen FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady

A wake is being held Friday for New York City Firefighter Patrick Brady, who died after suffering a medical episode while battling a fire in Brooklyn.

Family, friends and mourners are gathering at the Marine Park Funeral Home on Quentin Road in Brooklyn to pay tribute to the 11-year FDNY veteran.

Brady's funeral is set for Saturday at the Church of St. Francis de Sales in Belle Harbor.

Brady, a 42-year-old Queens native, died after going into cardiac arrest while on the roof of burning building last weekend. He is survived by his wife, as well as cousins, brothers and uncles, who are also FDNY firefighters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state government building be lowered to half staff Saturday to honor Brady.

"The men and women of New York's Fire Department risk their lives every single day to protect ours — that is exactly what Firefighter Patrick Brady did while battling a five-alarm fire on Saturday," Hochul said. "Firefighter Brady gave his life in service to his fellow New Yorkers, and I am grateful for his courage and 11 years with the department working every day to protect our city."

"It takes courage to put on that uniform, to put your life at risk for others to answer the call. There's a reason we call them New York's bravest, and Patrick Brady personified that bravery," Mayor Eric Adams said last weekend.

"His loss is a stark reminder that there is no such thing as a routine call in this line of work," Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said. "Every response carries a risk and every member of the FDNY answers that call of courage."