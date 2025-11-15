FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady to be laid to rest at funeral today in Queens

Family and friends of fallen New York City firefighter Patrick Brady are gathering for his funeral Saturday in Queens.

The 42-year-old FDNY veteran died in the line of duty last weekend in Brooklyn after officials said he went into cardiac arrest on the roof of a burning building.

Brady's funeral is being held at Church of St. Francis de Sales in Belle Harbor. Firefighters from across the country are expected to be in attendance.

The service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. You can livestream it on CBS News New York.

Hundreds salute fallen firefighter at wake

Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday for Brady's wake at the Marine Park Funeral Home on Quentin Road in Brooklyn.

His widow gave remarks thanking them all for their expressions of love.

"The 16 years we shared together were the best of my life," Kara Brady said. "Every story shared, every hug, and every kind word is helping us navigate the pain of losing my husband, my best friend, my rock, Patrick."

FDNY

Brady is also survived by his brothers, who are also FDNY firefighters, as well as uncles and cousins.

"One of our best"

Brady, a Queens native, was an 11-year veteran of the FDNY.

After his death, black and purple bunting were draped outside his firehouse in Brownsville, which colleagues said was his second home.

"Ladder 120 and Engine 231 have lost one of their best, and Pat Brady was one of our best and we mourn the loss," FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said.

"Patrick was larger than life. He represented what a firefighter and, more importantly, a genuine good person should be," FDNY Battalion Chief Scott Coyne said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered all government buildings to lower flags to half staff Saturday to honor Brady.