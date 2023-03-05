Man fatally shot by Paterson Police identified as violence intervention activist Najee Seabrooks
PATERSON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy shared a message of condolence after a shooting by Paterson Police turned deadly Friday.
The governor tweeted, "Our thoughts are with the Paterson Healing Collective as they mourn the loss of a team member. Paterson Healing Collective, based at St. Joseph's, is one of NJ's leading hospital-based violence intervention programs. We must remain committed to making our state safer for all."
The violence intervention group announced the death of Najee Seabrooks.
According to the Attorney General's office, Paterson Police opened fire after an encounter Friday afternoon.
They have not said what led up to the shooting.
