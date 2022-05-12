Adams pressures state lawmakers, courts to address NYC's gun violence: "Start to sentence these shooters"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is turning up the heat on state lawmakers and courts to take action amid New York City's gun violence problem.

It comes as a teenager accused of shooting an innocent teen in Queens faces an attempted murder charge, CBS2's John Dias reported Thursday.

What started as a chaotic scene near Maspeth High School on Wednesday has led to a 15-year-old's arrest. The teen faces a list of charges on top of attempted murder, including criminal possession of a loaded weapon on school grounds.

Police allege the teen shot an NYPD officer's 17-year-old son who was walking home. He is expected to be OK and detectives do not believe he was the intended target.

Police had detained another pair of 15-year-olds for questioning, but they were released after investigators learned neither pulled the trigger.

Separately, in the Bronx, a 22-year-old remains in critical condition after being shot in a park near Yankee Stadium that same day.

Many are fearing the worst as summer approaches.

"It gets hotter and people get crazier," said Jamie Best, of East Harlem. "I don't feel hopeful that it's gonna be a gun-free summer."

Lisa Osorio, who lives in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, said she is considering moving out of the city due to the gun violence.

"We're all vulnerable to not-so-nice things in New York City," Osorio said.

Mayor Adams is fed up and continues to voice his frustrations.

"We are undaunted about our fight. We know what we are up against," Adams said Thursday. "We need help. We're going to continue to do our part, but we do need help. We need to turn up the force here."

Adams is pressuring the New York State Legislature and judicial system to help curb the rise of gun violence, especially after a 32-year-old cop was shot this week by a man who had a stolen gun.

The suspect, 25-year-old Rameek Smith, was awaiting sentencing for a different crime and should not have been on the streets, according to Adams.

"Unclog our courts. Start to sentence these shooters. Modify those parts of the laws that allow shooters to come back onto our streets," Adams said.

The mayor said the NYPD and his administration are doing their parts, citing the highest number of gun arrests in the last 28 years.