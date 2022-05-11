Watch CBS News

Shooting reported near high school in Queens

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

There's been a shooting near a high school in Queens. 

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 74th Street and Grand Avenue in Maspeth. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

2 suspects in custody, sources say

The shooting took place at 1:40 p.m. on Grand Avenue near 74th Street. 

Sources tell CBS2 the 17-year-old was shot during an argument with two men on the street. 

He was shot in the arm. 

The victim is the son of an NYPD officer, sources said. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive. 

The suspects took off on a scooter, but police arrested them nearby, sources said. 

There's no word yet on the motive of the shooting.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Lockdown lifted at Maspeth High School

NYPD School Safety said the lockdown has been lifted. 

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Maspeth High School placed on lockdown

"The NYPD, School Safety Agents, and school staff placed Maspeth High School on a hard lockdown to ensure all students at Maspeth are safe while the NYPD responds to an off-campus incident. The lockdown will be lifted when the NYPD gives the all clear," Department of Education spokesperson Nathaniel Styer said. 

By CBSNewYork Team
 

17-year-old ishot in the arm, police say

There's been a shooting near a high school in queens. 

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at 74th Street and Grand Avenue in Maspeth. 

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and he is expected to be OK. 

By CBSNewYork Team
CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.