Shooting reported near high school in Queens

There's been a shooting near a high school in Queens.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 74th Street and Grand Avenue in Maspeth.
2 suspects in custody, sources say
The shooting took place at 1:40 p.m. on Grand Avenue near 74th Street.
Sources tell CBS2 the 17-year-old was shot during an argument with two men on the street.
He was shot in the arm.
The victim is the son of an NYPD officer, sources said. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive.
The suspects took off on a scooter, but police arrested them nearby, sources said.
There's no word yet on the motive of the shooting.
Lockdown lifted at Maspeth High School
NYPD School Safety said the lockdown has been lifted.
Maspeth High School placed on lockdown
"The NYPD, School Safety Agents, and school staff placed Maspeth High School on a hard lockdown to ensure all students at Maspeth are safe while the NYPD responds to an off-campus incident. The lockdown will be lifted when the NYPD gives the all clear," Department of Education spokesperson Nathaniel Styer said.
17-year-old ishot in the arm, police say
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm, and he is expected to be OK.