NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a man near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Investigators say the 22-year-old victim is in critical condition.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mullaly Park in the Concourse section, just north of the stadium.

Further details have not yet been released.