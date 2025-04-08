Feds pull more than $188M meant to reimburse NYC for migrant services, Adams says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the federal government is pulling more than $188 million that was allocated to reimburse the city for its Shelter and Services Program for asylum seekers.

Adams said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently told him they plan to terminate the congressionally approved funding.

This comes on top of the more than $80 million that FEMA withdrew back in February over the city's handling of the migrant crisis.

Adams called the latest move "unlawful," saying in a statement, "Like their previous actions clawing back appropriated funds, these steps are unlawful, and the New York City Law Department is currently determining the best legal recourse to take to ensure that this money remains in New York City, where it was allocated and belongs."

He went on to say the $188 million is the "bare minimum" that New York deserves.

As I have repeatedly said, New York City did not create this crisis — it was caused by decades of federal inaction and failure to pass comprehensive immigration reform. Yet, New Yorkers — and residents of other major cities across the country — have been forced to pay the price. With minimal help from the federal government, our administration has skillfully managed an unprecedented migrant crisis, during which more than 234,000 people have entered our city seeking shelter, costing taxpayers over $7.5 billion in just three years. Simply put, this SSP grant from the federal government is the bare minimum New York taxpayers deserve. We will continue working to ensure our city's residents receive every dollar they are owed and to prevent this funding clawback from taking effect.

New York City already sued the federal government for pulling the previous funds. That lawsuit remains in the courts.

Check back soon for more details on this developing story.

