Erasmus High School in Brooklyn evacuated due to report of gas leak
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn high school was evacuated Monday afternoon while officials checked out a report of a gas leak.
It happened around 1 p.m. at Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue near Church Avenue.
The Fire Departmnet is on the scene. National Grid is also checking out the the situation.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials said people to expect traffic delays in the area.
