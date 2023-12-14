"Elf" prop has been delighting Long Islanders for over 19 years

HALESITE, N.Y. -- The holiday movie "Elf" was released 20 years ago and has delighted the masses since.

In the film's climax, Buddy the Elf and Santa fly through New York City on a sleigh powered by holiday spirit. Did you ever wonder what happened to that sleigh? We did, so we sent CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock on a quest to find out.

Declared a "masterpiece" by "Elf" lovers, Santa's sleigh needed a little help from modern engineering to take to the skies in the movie, using a "Kringle 3000" jet turbine engine.

But the Kringle 3000 did not propel the iconic piece of movie memorabilia to its final home. A generous donor helped it land on Long Island at the Halesite Fire Department.

"We were shocked. I mean, it's huge," said Larry Northcote, volunteer firefighter and district manager for Halesite Fire District.

Northcote shared the story of how the 1-ton, 17-foot long sleigh became part of the fleet thanks to local Mark Bozek and his wife, Susan.

"He was looking for a prop for a holiday party that he was having, so he bid on this. He won it," Northcote said.

Bozek shipped it from California.

"After the party was over, he didn't know what to do with it, so he said, I'll be nice, I'll donate it to the firehouse," Northcote said.

For 19 years and counting, it's been the centerpiece of the holiday season on Long Island.

"It's actually became, like, a landmark. We have people coming down here all the time, taking pictures in front of it, doing their Christmas cards," said James Costanzo, lieutenant hook and ladder with Halesite Fire Department.

A special committee paints and polishes Santa's ride that still boasts the "Clausometer" and the original Kringle 3000.

But now, instead of igniting, it's equipped with lights, and when it flies along the Huntington Holiday Parade route every year, Buddy the Elf is on board.

For 10 years, Northcote played the part, saying his height and curly hair sealed the deal, but he volunteered to wear the leotard and drink maple syrup for the smiles.

As for the "Elf" Sleigh on display, Northcote says, "In this world where we have so much turmoil, there's no turmoil here ...This is just happiness."

To spread holiday spirit in the Big Apple, Bozek arranged for the sleigh to fly to New York City this Sunday, Dec. 17. State Police will escort it through the Midtown Tunnel to Bergdorf Goodman around noon.