Edward Holley, 42, arrested in 2003 killing of 20-year-old Megan McDonald in Wallkill, New York

NEW YORK -- New York State Police announced the arrest of Edward V. Holley in the 2003 cold case murder of Megan McDonald in Orange County.

McDonald, who would've turned 40 on Thursday, was found dead from blunt force trauma on March 15, 2003. Her body was abandoned on a dirt road in Wallkill.

Investigators said they never gave up searching for McDonald's killer before arresting Holley, her ex-boyfriend.

In 2003, McDonald was an outgoing 20-year-old college student. She was living on her own for the first time and had a job at the Galleria Mall.

"For 20 years, we have looked forward to a time where we can celebrate Megan's life and honor her memory without wondering who ended her life and where that monster is. We now have those answers," said Karen Whalen, McDonald's sister.

Thursday, Whalen, along with her mother and brothers, gathered with State Police to announce Holley's arrest for second-degree murder.

"Megan's family has never given up hope that this day would come," said Whalen.

"Everyone loved her and have been praying for this day, praying for her, for her peace of her soul and for her family," said one of McDonald's friends.

Police arrested Holley, 42, from the Orange County jail where he is already in custody for violating probation on unrelated narcotics charges.

Holley maintained his innocence in McDonald's death.

"I'm definitely not guilty. I loved Megan with all my heart," said Holley.

Investigators allege Holley and McDonald broke up a few days before her disappearance.

"We believe this crime was intimate partner violence. Additionally, Ed Holley owed Megan a substantial sum of money," said State Police Captain Joseph Kolek.

Holley had been questioned four different times since McDonald's death. Police said his arrest was the culmination of a tireless 20-year investigation.

"State Police investigators early on had a vision and a foresight to secure, gather and test certain items of evidence in this investigation. With the utilization of modern technology, that foresight has paid off tremendously," said State Police Major Paul DeQuarto.

McDonald's family thanked police for their perseverance.

"We are Megan's voice and as you look around here today you can see that Megan will never be voiceless," said James Whalen, McDonald's brother-in-law.

In an unusual statement, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said he wasn't consulted before Holley's arrest and would've preferred presenting the evidence to a grand jury first. Hoovler also his office worked closely with State Police on the investigation.

Regardless, Hoovler said his office will continue to work with law enforcement on the case.