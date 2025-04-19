NYC Easter Parade 2025 is this weekend. When and where to see the colorful hats.

Good Friday Way of the Cross procession across Brooklyn Bridge

New York City's Easter Parade is stepping off this weekend, as a crowd wearing colorful hats will line Fifth Avenue for the procession and Bonnet Festival.

Paradegoers will don their most festive headwear and march by St. Patrick's Cathedral, an Easter Sunday tradition that dates back to the 1870s, according to the city.

What time and where is the Easter Parade in NYC?

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 20, and usually ends around 4 p.m.

It marches north on Fifth Avenue, from 49th Street to 57th.

Parade organizers say the best place to watch is from the area around St. Patrick's Cathedral between 50th and 51st, but anyone can put on a bonnet and march.

People wear colorful costumes and bonnets during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade outside Saint Patrick's Cathedral and Fifth avenue in New York City on March 31, 2024 in New York City. / Getty Images

Click here for a look at some of the colorful attire worn during the 2024 parade.

Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral

St. Patrick's Cathedral has Masses planned all day on Easter Sunday in 2025. The first starts at 7 a.m. and last at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for the 10 a.m. Mass, the Cathedral says. The 4 p.m. service will be in Spanish.

Easter wraps up Holy Week celebrations, which started with Palm Sunday on April 13.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, attended Catholic Charities annual food distribution event in the Bronx on Holy Thursday, and on Good Friday a crowd marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in the Ways of the Cross procession.