Legionnaires' disease concerns at East Village housing complex prompts NYC Health Department response

New York City's Department of Health is evaluating an East Village apartment complex after two residents were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease over the course of a year.

One of the cases was diagnosed last June. The second was earlier this month.

The patients were residents of the Haven Plaza building complex, which is located at on 14th Street near Avenue C.

The water system at the apartment complex is being tested.

"The risk of getting sick ... is very low"

"The risk of getting sick from a building's water system is very low, especially for healthy people, but those who are in high-risk groups are recommended to limit exposure to water mist while this work is underway," a DOH spokesperson said.

The Health Department says the two incidents do not amount to a community cluster and are not a result of a cooling tower. There's no risk of community spread from mist outside the complex, the DOH believes.

Drinking water at the complex is considered safe, although high-risk residents were advised to avoid showers.

Last summer, seven deaths were connected to a Legionnaires' outbreak in Harlem.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease is caused by Legionella bacteria. The bacteria grow in warm water, and the disease spreads by inhaling mist that has been contaminated.

Those infected will experience flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

Symptoms can occur 2-14 days after exposure.

People over 50 are most at risk, along with smokers, immunocompromised individuals and those with chronic lung disease.